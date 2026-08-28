Badr Al Harmi, 35, died after being caught in strong sea currents
Ras Al Khaimah: Thousands of mourners gathered in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday to bid farewell to a young Emirati man who died in a drowning accident off the Greek island of Mykonos earlier this week.
Badr Abdullah Mohammed Al Harmi, 35, passed away on Monday after being caught in strong sea currents while swimming with friends shortly after arriving on the popular tourist island, according to sources familiar with the incident.
The tragedy has resonated widely across the community, with residents and social media users remembering Al Harmi as a well-respected, kind-hearted individual known for his good character and generosity.
Al Harmi, a government employee from Al Mairid area of Ras Al Khaimah, was the only son of his parents and is survived by four sisters.
His body arrived at Dubai International Airport at around 5am on Thursday aboard an Emirates flight before being transferred to Ras Al Khaimah.
Funeral prayers were held at Al Diwan Mosque in the Al Mamourah area, after which he was laid to rest at Al Hudaibah Cemetery.
In a touching tribute, friends and well-wishers launched a community fundraising campaign that succeeded in covering the costs of building two mosques and a water well in his memory before his burial.
According to details of the incident, Al Harmi travelled from Abu Dhabi to Greece with a group of friends on Monday.
After landing in Athens, the group headed directly to Mykonos.
Upon arrival, they were informed that hotel check-in would not be available until 3pm.
Al Harmi reportedly suggested spending the waiting time at the beach and going for a swim, an activity he was known to enjoy and was experienced in.
Sources said powerful sea currents suddenly swept Al Harmi and his friends into deeper waters. While the others managed to survive, Al Harmi struggled against the waves.
Medical reports later determined that he suffered a cardiac arrest while battling the rough sea conditions.
Those familiar with the case said the 35-year-old had endured a long and tiring journey, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Athens before continuing to Mykonos.
The final leg involved a ferry trip lasting around four and a half hours, with little opportunity for rest or sleep.
Al Harmi’s family expressed gratitude to the UAE Embassy in Greece for its support following the incident and for facilitating the repatriation of his body.
They also thanked the UAE Ambassador in Athens, who personally contacted the family to offer condolences.
The incident marks the second death involving UAE nationals during overseas summer holidays this year.
In July, an Emirati child from Ras Al Khaimah died in a traffic accident in Tunisia while on holiday with his mother.