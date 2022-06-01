Dubai: As the UK marks the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign over the next four days (June 2-6), UK's Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody spoke to Gulf News to explain the significance of the occasion, the two visits of the Queen to the emirates and the relations between UK and UAE over the years. But first, he offered his “sincere and deep condolences to the Emirati leadership and the Emirati people on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan”, and said, “Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of the UK. He was a champion of humanitarian work. I want to also congratulate the new President, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” Excerpts from the exclusive interview:

Q. How significant is the Platinum Jubilee for you?

A. Her Majesty The Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, as well as becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Her extraordinary reign has seen her travel more widely than any other monarch, undertaking over 260 official visits overseas, including nearly 100 state visits.

Q. Can you tell us about her visits to the UAE?

A. In her reign, Her Majesty visited the UAE twice in 1979 and 2010. She was welcomed in 1979 by the late Sheikh Zayed and in 2010 by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

The Queen has been the UK’s foremost diplomat, affirming old relationships and building new connections. No one has done more to strengthen the bonds of friendship, understanding and respect between the UK and the rest of the world. As Head of the Commonwealth, the Queen has dedicated herself to the service of its people. The Queen has visited almost all Commonwealth member countries at least once, some multiple times; acting as a unifying force as it has changed and grown. Throughout years of tremendous change in international affairs, The Queen has been a source of continuity and stability. With her power to transcend politics and geography, she has touched the lives of millions of people beyond our shores. Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change.

Q. What are the jubilee plans in the UAE?

A. The Platinum Jubilee is the main theme of Queen’s birthday parties at our two diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two events will take place after the end of the mourning period in the UAE where we will celebrate the Queen’s reign with our Emirati friends, British nationals and the wider community in the UAE.

Q. How can people take part in these events?

A. Because of the mourning period, we will not be celebrating here over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, but some members of the British community will be able to attend the Queen’s birthday parties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi later this month. There will be extensive media coverage to the celebrations in the UK and many may want to pay their tributes to Her Majesty the Queen on social media.

Q. What is the total population of Britons in the UAE?

A. Pre-Covid, over 1.5 million British people visited the UAE each year and over 100,000 Brits call the UAE home. All the signs are that we are seeing traveller numbers getting back to these levels and we expect them to grow as international travel opens up fully and British travellers seek to enjoy the hospitality of the UAE and our Emirati friends, and residents look to travel to the UK to enjoy all that we have to offer.

Q. What is the level of bilateral trade between the UK and UAE?

A. Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and UAE was £13.1 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021, an increase of 3.8 per cent or £474 million from the four quarters to the end of Q4 2020. Of this £13.1 billion, total UK exports to UAE amounted to £8.2 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021 (a decrease of 2 per cent or £164 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2020); total UK imports from UAE amounted to £4.9 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021 (an increase of 15.1 per cent or £638 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2020). UAE was the UK’s 24th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021 accounting for 1 per cent of total UK trade. In 2020, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in UAE was £7.4 billion accounting for 0.4 per cent of the total UK outward FDI stock. In 2020, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from UAE was £12.2 billion accounting for 0.6 per cent of the total UK inward FDI stock.

The latest data are for trade in 2021. Trade was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown measures globally. Consequently, data quality has been affected and may be subject to larger revisions than normal.

