Abu Dhabi: For British expats in the UAE, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is perhaps the most momentous occasion. As many of them point out, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is their ultimate symbol of strength, stability and integrity. Here’s what they have to say.
Timothy Fare-Matthews, Partner/Producer at First and Ten Productions
“You have to hand it to Queen Elizabeth II — 70 years of service is no small feat. Her consistent presence and devotion to our small but great nation is incredibly noble and with what we have endured over the last few years, she has set the bar incredibly high for any future monarch. We tend to forget that like any other family in the world, the royal family has also had challenging and stressful times, especially in light of recent events. Yet, her continuity and strong support has really done justice to her role of mother to the nation. Being a British expatriate based in the UAE since 2013, I’m incredibly happy here and it brings me great comfort knowing that there is a strong partnership between the UAE and the UK. To be alive to witness the longest platinum reign is a great privilege. God Save The Queen."
Kimberley Marston, Communications Manager, King’s College Hospital of London
“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is pretty special. After all, Queen Elizabeth is the first monarch in history to celebrate seven decades on the throne! Back when I was a kid and still living in the UK, I used to look forward to the parades — Trooping the Colour — in addition to the numerous exciting events taking place all over the country. As an adult now and living away from home (home away from home), I still feel that excitement and admire the UAE’s efforts to recognise such an occasion. Queen Elizabeth’s reign has seen a lot in terms of overcoming challenges, both at home and abroad, personal as well as in the public eye. She is a very strong woman and she has demonstrated that strength since her formal coronation. Even at her fantastic age, she continues to express strength of conviction, calmness and wisdom. I am very proud of her and I wish her all the best in the years to come.”
Nick Barclay, Angel Investor
“For a vast majority of people born in the UK, the Queen has been on the throne all their lives. She represents stability for her country and her subjects. Through all the trials and tribulations over her 75-year reign, she’s never put a foot wrong. Her sense of public duty is the key. Adored by the young and old alike, she’s a unifying figure. She also stands for family and family values.”
Julie Jones, Senior Admissions Executive, British International School Abu Dhabi
“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a very patriotic event, and we are pleased that she has gotten this far. Royalty is an important feature of the UK and I do feel like we are missing out on some of the extensive celebrations that will be happening back home. With that being said, there will be a number of activities at the British International School Abu Dhabi (BISAD) where I work, and children will also get to participate in different activities based on their year groups. My husband and I will also watch the Trooping of the Colour with our six-year-old."
Abigail Fishbourne, Senior Educator and Director of Learning at International Schools Partnership
“The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are a mark of respect for the Queen and indeed, we should celebrate anyone who has been in a job for 70 years. We will essentially celebrate her longevity, hard work over the years and her commitment to her role, while also being mindful of the tremendous loss that the UAE has just faced [the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan]. We plan to mark the jubilee with a truly British royal tea over the weekend. I’ve brought out all the commemorative plates that are released to mark events and milestones in the royal family, and I’ll fill them with items fit for a royal tea, like egg sandwiches, cakes and scones with cream and jam. We will raise a cup of tea and a slice of cake to Her Majesty."