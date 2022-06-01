Kimberley Marston

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is pretty special. After all, Queen Elizabeth is the first monarch in history to celebrate seven decades on the throne! Back when I was a kid and still living in the UK, I used to look forward to the parades — Trooping the Colour — in addition to the numerous exciting events taking place all over the country. As an adult now and living away from home (home away from home), I still feel that excitement and admire the UAE’s efforts to recognise such an occasion. Queen Elizabeth’s reign has seen a lot in terms of overcoming challenges, both at home and abroad, personal as well as in the public eye. She is a very strong woman and she has demonstrated that strength since her formal coronation. Even at her fantastic age, she continues to express strength of conviction, calmness and wisdom. I am very proud of her and I wish her all the best in the years to come.”