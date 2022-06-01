1 of 25
Lady Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, the daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, the Duchess of York (R), and her husband Prince George, Duke of York, hold their daughter Princess Elizabeth, Britain's future Queen in this photo taken in 1926. Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history and celebrates her 70th year on the throne this year.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Princess Margaret (L) and her older sister, Britain's future Queen Elizabeth II, in 1933.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth appear with their daughters Princess Elizabeth, left and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, June 22, 1939. The princesses often dressed alike until their teens.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, centre, waves as she stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, with her grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary, in this May 6, 1935 photo. Princess Margaret is just visible over the balcony edge. The balcony appearance is the centrepiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain, a chance for the public to catch a glimpse of the family assembled for a great photo to mark weddings, coronations and jubilees.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Elizabeth, 16, centre, appears with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, as they walk to the parade ground of Windsor Castle for a review of the Grenadier Guards on May 19, 1942, in Windsor.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's King George VI , second right and Queen Elizabeth, centre, with their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Maragret in their Coronation robes, as they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London, on May 12, 1937, after their return from the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave at their wedding, on November 20, 1947, in London.
Image Credit: AFP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in this Nov. 20, 1947 photo, after their wedding. From left to right, King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, the bride and bridegroom, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, wears a silver gown with a diamond tiara and pearl necklace, in this Aug. 30, 1949 photo.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, with 8,500 assembled guests.
Image Credit: Instagram/theroyalfamily
Queen Elizabeth II gives a broad smile to the crowd from her carriage as she leaves Westminster Abbey, London, after her Coronation in 1953.
Image Credit: PA Images via Reuters Connect
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowd from the Balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation on June 02, 1953.
Image Credit: AFP
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with actor Charlie Chaplin at the Empire Theatre in London on Oct. 27, 1952 for Royal Film Show, a benefit performance to aid the Cinematograph Trade Benevolent Fund.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the House Of Assembly after the Queen had addressed Bermuda's Colonial Parliament, in Hamilton, Bermuda on Nov. 25, 1953.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Empire Theatre in London for the world premiere of the film "Dunkirk," on March 20, 1958.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969 at Caernafon Castle in Wales, as Britain's Home Secretary James Callaghan looks on. (
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II, center, gestures as she and members of her family watch a fly past, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday, in London, Saturday, June 12, 2010.
Image Credit: AP
From left, Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London Tuesday June 5, 2012.
Image Credit: AP
A young girl gives Queen Elizabeth II a picture she walks through the crowd at the Great Aussie Barbecue in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with former jockey Lester Piggott before unveiling a statue of him in 2019.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament in London on May 8, 2013.
Image Credit: AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers as she leaves after the officially opening of the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals in London, on Feb. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth leaves the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, April 16, 2017.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II watches the red arrows fly over to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday June 12, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Queen Elizabeth II signs her annual Commonwealth Day message in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Britain, in this picture issued March 5, 2021.
Image Credit: via REUTERS