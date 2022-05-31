1 of 15
Red London buses pass beneath Union flags, put up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in Regent Street in central London. Elizabeth II has been on the throne since she was 25, an ever-present figure in the lives of most people in Britain and one of the most recognisable people around the world. Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and church service to street parties and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.
Union Jack flags hang above Regent Street ahead of planned celebrations for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain.
Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February. Two public holidays have been set aside to create a four-day weekend for nationwide events commemorating her reign from June 2-5. Above, people walk past the screen in Piccadilly Circus featuring a photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London.
Soldiers from the Household Cavalry cross the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain.
Aircrafts take part in a flypast rehearsal, ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, over RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, Britain.
Children pose with their crowns made of woods during a class in Bidford-On-Avon, central Englan as preparations get underway for the forthcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
People take a photographs on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace as the Union flags flutter in the breeze in preparation for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London.
Members of the Mahogany carnival group take part in a rehearsal for their upcoming performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Queens Park Community School, in north London.
The four days of events begin on Thursday with the traditional "Trooping the Colour" military parade in central London, which will be followed by a flypast of modern and historic aircraft.
Performers take part in a rehearsal for the Nutkhut creative company ahead of their upcoming Bollywood style performance entitled "The Wedding Party", which will be part of the procession at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, at Northolt High School, in north west London.
The queen is also due to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds.
Celebrations will conclude on Sunday, with street parties and a pageant through the British capital. Above, jubilee flags and decorations are displayed in the streets of Bidford-On-Avon, central England.
Red London buses and taxis pass beneath Union flags, put up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in Regent Street in central London.
People walk past a shop window displaying photographs ahead of planned celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Stony Stratford, Britain.
A knitted Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi and accompanying guards is pictured above a post box in Hangleton near Hove, East Sussex.
