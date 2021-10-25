Roads and Transport Authority on Monday announces the launch of the ‘12th Public Transport Day’ on November 1. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced the launch of the ‘12th Public Transport Day’ on November 1 under the theme ‘Together to Expo 2020 Dubai’

The initiative aims to encourage Dubai residents and visitors to use public transport means in their daily travels, especially when visiting Expo 2020 Dubai. In line with the RTA’s efforts to encourage the public to use mass transit means, nol Plus points will be increased to three folds during the duration of the campaign from November 1 to 8.

The Public Transport Day initiative, which coincides with the 16th RTA anniversary, aims to promote Dubai’s efforts in improving the environment, achieving sustainable development, and encouraging riders to use public transport means through introducing them to the benefits of riding public transport means.

‘Art in Public Transport’

“In concurrence with the Public Transport Day, RTA is launching ‘Art in Public Transport’ initiative in partnership with Dubai Culture,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.

“Through the initiative, we aim to support the cultural sector as it forms a key component of the UAE’s development drive. It enables innovators and educated people to contribute more initiatives and ideas that raise the profile of Dubai as a first-class cultural and innovative hub in the region and the world over.”

Community members can see the art gallery at several Dubai Metro stations, namely Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Mall, Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park, and Al Ghubaiba Metro stations, she said.

Virtual contests

In early October, RTA launched the photography contest in cooperation with Canon Middle East, and in conjunction with the Expo 2020, via social media platforms. The contest aimed to encourage the public to use public transport to and from Expo site. Winners will be honoured in three stages. The first will be during the Public Transport Day. Stages 2 and 3 will continue until the end of the Expo next year, said Al Mehrizi.

RTA will launch, a challenge to be run via social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram Reel. It involves swiping the nol Plus card virtually in a challenge aimed to encourage the public to use public transport and go to several parts of Dubai to share their journeys with others,” she added.

Treasure hunt