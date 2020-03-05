File picture of travellers at Dubai airport. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team, said measures have been taken to screen passengers effectively in a hassle-free manner in order to avoid any delay or inconvenience at the ports of entry. Image Credit: Gulf News

Substantial preventive measures to tackle coronavirus have been put in place in various airports and seaports in the emirate, said Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team.

All concerned authorities are working round the clock in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) medical team to implement precautionary measures against COVID-19 and ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for the public.

Al Marri said measures have been taken to screen passengers effectively in a hassle-free manner in order to avoid any delay or inconvenience at the ports of entry.

He further said equipment to screen passengers for coronavirus symptoms have been installed at all travel points. All passengers including transit passengers are being screened.

He further said enhanced screening measures have been put in place for travellers entering the UAE from high-risk countries. These measures do not apply to transit passengers. Enhanced screening procedures include a swab test and health questionnaire. Travellers should be aware that this may add 2-3 hours to their journey time, he pointed out. After the test, travellers are free to continue their journey.

They will be contacted only if any further intervention is needed, such as reporting to a medical facility or self-quarantine.