Sharjah\Ajman\Ras Al Khaimah: With the aim of strengthening public and traffic safety, police forces across the UAE have drawn up elaborate security plans ahead of the Eid Al Adha festivities.

Sharjah

The Sharjah Police General Command has completed its readiness ahead of Eid Al Adha holidays with an integrated security and traffic plan to ensure fool-proof security measures at the emirate level.

Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, Sharjah Police, explained the readiness of the Central Operations Room to deal with public queries and emergency calls. He said that the security plan included coordination with the General Administration of Security Support — the Air Wing Department in Sharjah, to provide air patrols for monitoring traffic movement and enhancing security and safety.

The security plan also included cooperation and coordination with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, by deploying marine patrols on the beaches of the emirate in order to maintain the security and safety of beachgoers.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, explained that Sharjah Police will intensify traffic patrols to monitor and regulate traffic in all areas and intersections within cities and on the highways.

Sharjah Police have advised motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and park their vehicles only in designated areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Public were also urged to cooperate with the police. Sharjah Police have advised people to dial 999 only for emergencies and 901 for all non-emergency and general inquires. People can also access the “guard” service through Sharjah Police’s smart application or via e-mail: covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae.

Ajman

Traffic patrols will be deployed by Ajman Police to ensure road safety and security in the emirate during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The patrols will regulate traffic movement and help reduce traffic congestion, while preventing any erroneous behaviour by drivers and ensuring that people adhere to precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ajman Police have drawn up an elaborate plan aimed at regulating traffic congestion, facilitate traffic movements and reduce accidents and traffic violations. Image Credit: Supplied

Lieutenant-Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, stated that traffic and safety patrols and traffic controllers will be deployed in various areas of the emirate round the clock, especially near commercial centres, main roads and tourist spots.

He said Ajman Police have drawn up an elaborate plan aimed at regulating traffic congestion, facilitate traffic movements and reduce accidents and traffic violations. He added that traffic patrols in Ajman had begun to be augmented well before Eid to control the rush in markets and commercial centres.

Lt Col Al Falasi explained that traffic campaigns carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department will continue during the holiday period, to prevent accidents. He appealed to drivers in general, and young drivers in particular, to adhere to the traffic laws at all times.

Ras Al Khaimah

In Ras Al Khaimah, as many as 89 traffic and security patrols will be deployed during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Roads will also be monitored by cameras and patrols will be intensified in tourist spots, parks, markets, public places and residential neighbourhoods.

A number of patrols will be deployed in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held.

In Ras Al Khaimah, as many as 89 traffic and security patrols will be deployed during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, announced the development of an integrated plan to enhance security and safety. He explained that a number of police personnel will be deployed to monitor safety and security. He also urged parents to keep an eye on their children at all times.

He added that everyone must maintain security, stability and public health.