Stringent regulations in place to check the spread of coronavirus

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: As Dubai allows the resumption of wedding receptions and social gatherings in hotels, halls, homes, tents and venues, the authorities have set some specific regulations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the safety measures, weddings or social gatherings at hotels, tents and halls must cap the capacity at a maximum 200 guests, while homes are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, subject to compliance with the rule of one person per four square meters of venue space.

Dubai authorities have stressed that a list of guidelines need to followed:

Attendees are required to wear face masks at all the times and can remove them only when seated at their tables.

A maximum of five guests are allowed per table.

Guests should avoid being seated face-to-face and maintain a distance of more than 1.5 meters between each other.

Tables should be placed at least two metres apart from each other.

Avoid shaking hands, hugging and kissing.

The duration of the wedding at halls, temporary venues, homes and tents should not exceed four hours.

Elderly people and those with chronic conditions should be advised not to attend for their safety.

Any person experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever must refrain from attending the event.

What is the penalty for violating the instructions?

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has stipulated that violators will be held accountable for lack of compliance with the rules.

According to the law, a Dh50,000 fine is applicable to the host if more than 30 people are allowed in the house. A Dh15,000 fine for attendees will also be levied. Inspection campaigns at venues will be conducted to make sure people comply with the guidelines and precautionary measures.

Role of the community

In keeping with the message of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that “everyone is responsible”, Dubai authorities have urged people attending weddings and events to comply with precautionary measures to help curb COVID-19.