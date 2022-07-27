Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Manila has confirmed that all UAE citizens in Ilocos, which has been hit by an earthquake this morning, are safe, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, the embassy urged all UAE citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.
The UAE Embassy also urged citizens to register via the Twajudi service offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and to contact the mission in case of an emergency on 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The advisory follows a magnitude-7 earthquake which struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon killing four people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila.
At least 60 were hurt, mostly in Abra province, where the tremor originated, an official said at a televised briefing. The quake damaged at least 173 buildings, he said.