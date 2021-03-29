Dubai: In observance of the Holy Week, the Philippine missions in the UAE will remain closed for a long weekend, starting on April 1 to April 4.
Regular work will resume on April 5 (Monday). The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi also announced it will be open on April 16 (Friday) for those with appointment for passport, civil registry and notarial services. Faith and love for humanity
Meanwhile, in his message to his kababayans (compatriots), Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News on Monday: “As Christian Filipinos commemorate Holy Week — the crux of our faith — I call on our kababayans to continue living by the precepts of their faith and their love for humanity, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political-economic-or sociocultural background.”
Prayers
“The whole world is grappling with a pandemic that has crippled the global economic and wrought havoc on the lives of many around the world and I hope that this holy season would remind each and every Filipino of the need to be more circumspect about his/her role in spreading love and good cheer to fellowmen. We also need to be steep in prayer, understanding and accepting God’s will above all else,” he added.