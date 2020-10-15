Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has reminded all returning Filipinos holding UAE residence visa to secure prior approval from relevant UAE government entities before flying back to the country.
The Consulate said Filipino residents who are returning the UAE via Dubai International Airport (DXB) must secure approval from either Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).
“If you hold a Dubai-issued residence visa, you must obtain an approval from GDRFA before your departure for Dubai. Without approval to return to Dubai, you will not be allowed entry. Visit the GDRFA website to apply,” the Philippine Consulate posted on its social media account. If you hold a residence visa issued by any other emirate, you must obtain entry permission from the ICA, the consulate added.
The Philippine also noted “all Filipino UAE residents who are planning to return to the UAE are further advised to keep abreast of entry regulations to the UAE and coordinate closely with their airlines when planning to return to the country.”
Meanwhile, all travellers from the Philippines are required to present negative swab tests before they are allowed to travel, according to Philippine immigration authorities.