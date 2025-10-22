Phileas Fogg in Emirates Hills has closed: Here’s why this local gem meant so much to its community residents

It was the rare Dubai spot where you could walk in alone and not feel alone. A place where you could be invisible if you needed me-time, or instantly part of a community if you were in the mood to engage. It was lived-in. Familiar. Local — in a city that usually prides itself on being global. And that’s exactly what made it irreplaceable.

There were no velvet ropes here, no pressure to post your location or tag your presence. You could come in athleisure or a linen suit and be treated exactly the same. It was a leveller. A melting pot. A place where golfers came to toast a good swing, where new arrivals made their first Dubai friends, where groups returned week after week to compete in quizzes that became the stuff of local legend.

Phileas Fogg’s began as a cosy 4,000-square-foot nook, the kind of neighbourhood refuge that felt cosy. Then it expanded—dramatically—into a sprawling 40,000-square-foot destination. It added terraces, quiz nights that became legendary, brunches that turned into rituals, and sports nights where strangers would high-five each other like lifelong mates. But despite the evolution, it never lost its heartbeat.

But for many of us, a part of us will remain right here—on that terrace overlooking the greens, coffee in hand, heart full, knowing that in a city built for the extraordinary, sometimes the most extraordinary thing of all… is belonging.

Ironically, their official statement was poetic, emotional, and raw: they spoke of building this venue from the ground up during the pandemic, of the dream team that poured their hearts into it, of the joy it brought. The line that stood out: “We may not have dotted every ‘I’ perfectly, but the memories are etched in gold.” They are.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.