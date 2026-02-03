Sheikh Mohammed awards World’s Best Minister … and the winner is

World Government Summit honours a leader whose work inspires globally
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, awarded Abdoulie Jobe, Gambia’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, the prestigious World’s Best Minister Award 2026 during the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Jobe was selected from a shortlist of 10 ministers for his outstanding leadership in translating policy into tangible results, driving innovation and delivering measurable social impact. The award recognises ministers whose initiatives are scalable beyond national borders and inspire governments worldwide to enhance public service delivery, leveraging advanced technologies and digital solutions.
The Gambia, a small West African nation often dubbed “Africa’s Smiling Coast,” has been steadily growing its tourism sector under Jobe’s stewardship. Tourism contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and provides livelihoods for thousands. The sector boasts pristine beaches along the Atlantic coast, the scenic River Gambia, eco-lodges, and boutique hotels, all enhanced by the nation’s reputation as one of the safest and most secure destinations in the region.
Jobe highlighted government initiatives to bolster tourism infrastructure and attract investors. “We are providing land resources for resorts and hotels and creating supportive policies to ensure inclusive development,” he told Gulf News.
“If you do good, you get recognised. I plan to continue the work that has brought us here.”
The selection process focused on leadership in governance, transparency, and citizen-centric policies. Judges evaluated candidates on excellence in government agility, preparedness, innovation, and foresight.
In terms of tourism, there’s a lot that all of us can learn from UAE, especially Dubai, in terms of its offerings and what it has achieved as a destination of choice,” Jobe said.
Receiving the award, Jobe described it as “incredible” and a “huge privilege and honour” from Sheikh Mohammed, which he said would help put Gambia in the international spotlight, encouraging visitors to explore the country’s offerings.
“When people know about the destination and its unique attractions, they become interested and curious to visit.”
With this recognition, Gambia aims to enhance global visibility for its tourism sector while continuing to invest in sustainable infrastructure and public-private partnerships.
