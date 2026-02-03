The Gambia, a small West African nation often dubbed “Africa’s Smiling Coast,” has been steadily growing its tourism sector under Jobe’s stewardship. Tourism contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and provides livelihoods for thousands. The sector boasts pristine beaches along the Atlantic coast, the scenic River Gambia, eco-lodges, and boutique hotels, all enhanced by the nation’s reputation as one of the safest and most secure destinations in the region.