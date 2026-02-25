"I give you my word, every time I am about to walk into the operating room, my heart is racing at 150 beats per minute. Once I get in there, once I focus my mind, lather my hands and enter that state, my heart rate drops to about 40. I don't know if it's the mind controlling the body or simply the realisation that you have a life in your hands and you have to do everything possible to take care of it,” Dr Quiñones-Hinojosa known widely as Dr Q, told Gulf News at the World Health Expo in Dubai earlier this month.