Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – check if you’ve won

Lucky Day draw No. 260131 brings prizes to several residents as jackpot rolls over

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during the Lucky Day Live Draw No. 260131 on Saturday.
In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.

During Draw No. 260131 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 29, 1, 5, 4, 27, and 21, while the winning number from the Months section was 6.

The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were CL6240256, BJ3425366 and BP4060019.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

While the Dh30 million jackpot and the Dh5 million second prize went unclaimed, there were no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time either. Typically, a handful of residents secure the Dh100,000 third prize and join the list of Lucky Chance ID winners.

Next draw on Feb 7

“Congratulations to all our winners. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments here at the UAE Lottery,” show host Diala Makki said, noting that the next draw will be held on February 7.

“The next winning moments could be yours.”

UAEThe UAE Lottery

