Dubai: A group of 20 children from the Senses Human Center for the Care and Accommodation of People with Special Needs (Senses) visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Dubai’s latest beacon of culture and learning. The visit is considered as the first visit to the library by people of determination.

During the visit, the children presented to the library a painting of the new building. The painting was created by 30 children from Senses alongside artist Snehita Gehlot and took four days to complete.

The children were welcomed by a number of officials and employees from the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, led by Dr Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library.

Children’s Library

The group stopped at the Children’s Library, which has beautifully designed areas for reading and playing, as well as a space for various interactive activities that contribute to expanding the knowledge and learnings of the younger generation. The Children’s Library offers a variety of books and publications targeting children of determination, such as audio books and books in ‘Braille’.

The tour at the Children’s Library was an opportunity for the group to interact within a spacious space that combines learning and fun, integrating the experiences of paper books and advanced technology by browsing the digital versions that are designed and presented in an attractive way.

Audio and Braille books

Dr Al Mazrouei said: “We are pleased to receive the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs delegation, which included a group of the centre’s students. We introduced them to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and the variety of libraries and services we have, including audio and Braille books and all the special services and facilities designed for people of determination to the highest standards. He added: “The library is equipped with the latest technologies and tools that help integrate people of determination into public life and empower them through providing them with access to wide variety of books and resources.”

Dr Al Mazrouei added: “Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library represents one of the best-equipped libraries for people of determination locally and regionally. Its spaces have been prepared to suit this segment and provide them with access to all the libraries by wheelchairs or elevators.”

At the end of the visit, Al Mazrouei thanked the delegation and children of Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs for the visit and the painting from the children of the Center.

Achieving sustainable development

Dr Nadia Khalil Al Sayegh, director-general of the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses), said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is an embodiment of the vision of our inspiring leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness considers investing in the nation’s people as an essential element in achieving sustainable development. The library is an intellectual hub that incubates culture, creativity, initiatives and knowledge projects, while ensuring that every segment of society can benefit from its vast collections.”

The tour, led by Khawla Al Sayegh, deputy executive director of the centre, witnessed the participation of Farhan Shahid, director of Projects Development, and Dr Ismaeil Abdo, educational supervisor, in addition to a number of medical and educational specialists from the centre’s team.

Residential care facility

Founded in 2004, Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs is a non-profit organisation based in Dubai, and the first residential care facility in the Middle East dedicated to improving the quality of life of people of determination.

The centre relies on corporate organisations and philanthropists to support in reaching its goals. The centre provides 24x7 care for children with unique needs that require special therapies, offering them rehabilitative and educational programmes, as well as a nurturing environment where they can develop new skills and improve their abilities.