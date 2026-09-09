There's no single visit count that flips a membership from worthwhile to wasteful. Monika Singh, founder of MonikaSphere and a coach specialising in strength, mobility, recovery, and sustainable wellbeing for women in midlife, suggests the better question isn't how many times but why not: "I would not set a fixed number of visits because everyone uses a gym differently. But if you are repeatedly paying for access you are not using, it is worth questioning whether the membership fits your life."