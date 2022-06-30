Dubai: The aroma of fresh Pakistani mangoes will be wafting in the air at Pakistan Mango Festival 2022 on July 1 and 2 at Pakistan Association Dubai.
The two-day festival — Connecting Hearts, The Mangolicious Way — held under the patronage of Hassan Afzaal, the Pakistan Consul General, is aimed at promoting trade opportunities and the export of Pakistani mangoes across the globe.
The organisers said: “Pakistan Mango Festival (PMF 2022) will celebrate the values of diversity and compassion through the rich display of Pakistan’s national fruit. Guests will also have an opportunity to witness the Pakistan Medical Centre — our landmark project, which is an exemplary model of tolerance that provides quality health-care to people of all nationalities in the UAE.”
Day 1
On Friday, the mango festival will see the attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as senior officials from Dubai Government, diplomats and business professionals. At the event, guests will be served unique mango delicacies that originate from each of Pakistan’s provinces. Only invited guests can attend the first day of the event.
Day 2 of the festival on July 2 will be an open event for the community. There will be interactive games for adults and children, cooking competitions, a mango art workshop, sports, shopping, photo booth and much more. Stalls will display the rich and unique mango dishes that originate from each of Pakistan’s five provinces. There will also be a #MangoForACause stall, from which all proceeds will be used to support free healthcare at Pakistan Medical Centre.