Abu Dhabi: More than 22,000 motorists were fined for not wearing seat belts in Abu Dhabi in the past six months, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Tuesday.
These violations were recorded between January and June this year. The total number of road traffic breaches for not buckling up reached to 22,162.
A fine of Dh400 is imposed on motorists for violating the rule as per the Article No. 51 stipulated in the amended Executive Regulations for the Traffic and Traffic Law No. (178).
Safety first
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers and passengers to use a seat belt for everyone’s safety and enhance efforts in traffic safety management.
The police urged motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations to preserve the safety of drivers and that of other road users.
The use of seat belts help avoid most injuries in road traffic accidents and reduces the complications of collisions, the police said.