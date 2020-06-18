Ras Al Khaimah: A motorist has been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah for driving recklessly and performing stunts on one of the emirate’s roads.
Ras Al Khaimah Police on Thursday night said the a young man was caught after police recived information about a young man drifting on the street and driving in a dangerous manner, posing risks to other road users.
The driver was referred to the public prosecution for legal action and his vehicles impounded.
Ras Al Khaimah Police warned the public against violating the law and turning vehicles into killing machines by driving them recklessly.
The Traffic Control Department arrested the reckless driver.
The suspect has been charged with reckless driving and putting other peoples’ lives in danger in addition to damaging public property.
Police advised the public to report traffic violations by calling the 24/7 central operations room at 999 or 901.
Stunt driving is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh2,000 and up to 23 black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
Any vehicle involved is impounded for 60 days.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said that police patrols will intensify their presence. They also urged motorists to respect traffic rules, especially at a time when precautionary measures are in place due to coronavirus.