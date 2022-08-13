Dubai: The summer camp at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC), an entity of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), for orphaned children is proving to be a success, organisers said.
The children from Emirates Red Crescent enjoyed a range of activities as part of its 2022 summer programme launched on July 4, which will continue until August 26.
AJCCC welcomed the children to an open day during which they were entertained and acquired several creative skills by participating in a variety of workshops included in its summer programme, covering reading, creative writing, drawing and handicrafts.
Adel Omar, senior special project and media director at AJCCC, said the initiative comes within AJCCC’s social responsibility programmes to educate and support orphans and minors in the UAE and help integrate them into society by discovering and developing their talents and creative skills.
Omar added: “This experience seeks to empower children, motivating them to excel academically in a safe environment within artistic and cultural programmes provided by the centre to enable them to learn, innovate, create and anticipate the future. The participating children enjoyed the activities of the summer programme with their peers in a fun atmosphere.”