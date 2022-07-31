Dubai: The Museum of the Future in Dubai has launched its first ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’ for children, focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and maths (STEAM).

Running from August 2 to 19, the camp features expert-led workshops and educational partners providing a series of playful and learning-based programmes aiming to help young minds grasp the fundamentals of STEAM. The workshops will cover a collection of themes that revolve around space exploration, ecology, as well as happiness and wellbeing. Children will be able to dwell into the world of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), coding and art.

From using AI and machine learning to classify species of birds to exploring different forms of art and getting to grips with Minecraft education by tapping into coding and understanding the fundamentals of sustainability, Future Heroes Summer Camp has “something for everyone”. This is in addition to the other interactive experiences at the Museum of the Future.

First-ever series

Maryam Al Awadhi, Acting Head of Programming, Museum of the Future, said: “With the new school year around the corner, now is the perfect time to sharpen your kids’ skills, re-ignite their curiosity and grow their love for learning with our first-ever series of fun, engaging, entertaining and educational workshops.”

She added: “Our first-ever Future Heroes Summer Camp provides a unique opportunity for children to learn, play, make friends, discover new interests, and explore the world of tomorrow. We’re excited about this new project because it underlines our commitment to play a supportive and motivational role for society by empowering creativity and adding value to science, technology and innovation.”

Registration

Registration is now open for the Future Heroes Summer Camp. Interested participants should sign up as soon as possible to secure a place, with only a limited number of tickets available. Reservations can be made on the museum’s website.

Each ticket includes four days of activities, various STEAM workshops and a guided tour of the Museum of the Future. At each floor, the children will be able to use the exhibit field visit as an inspiration and relate to the different themes their activities are based on.