UAE: Nostalgia reigns as 15,000 expats celebrate first-ever Iraq Fest in Dubai

Sheikh Nahyan honours many heroes as expats reunite with roots at Iraq Day celebration
Dubai: Nostalgia swept through Expo City Dubai on Saturday as more than 15,000 members of the Iraqi expat community gathered for the UAE's first-ever Iraq Day celebration, a cultural homecoming for thousands who haven't set foot in their homeland for decades.
The event, organised by the social platform “Emirates Loves Iraq” at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, transformed into an emotional reunion as Iraqi expats reconnected with their heritage through traditional cuisine, folk music, artwork, and architectural displays modelled after iconic Iraqi structures.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the celebration alongside Dr Mudhafar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, and other distinguished guests.
In his address, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the strength of ties between the two nations, expressing deep appreciation for Iraq's rich cultural heritage and its historic role in enriching human civilisation.
He stressed the UAE leadership’s pride and acknowledgement of the history, heritage, and achievements of its fellow Arab nation. He said: “Our aim is for the Arab nation to remain a source of strength, pride, and positive development in the region and the world. The UAE's leadership is committed to supporting Iraq's progress towards achieving its national aspirations. Our leadership is dedicated to developing bilateral relations to serve as a model of successful Arab partnership and cooperation.”
Sheikh Nahyan honoured several distinguished members of the Iraqi community for outstanding contributions across various fields, including Dr Ahmed Al-Kubaisi, Dr Muthanna Abdul Razzaq Al Jabouri, Professor Ali Jaafar Al Alak, Dr Reem Tarek Al Mutawalli, Dr Moayad Al-Shaybani, Dr Jamal Saleh Hassan, Engineer Sinan Al-Ousi, Dr Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Ruqayya Hassan, Dr Suham Jargis, and the late poet Kareem Al-Iraqi, whose award was received by his daughter Dhefaf Kareem Al-Iraqi.
Sheikh Nahyan also invited Iraqi community members to participate in the writing competition, “What the UAE Means to Me,” organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan, a non-profit under Erth Zayed Philanthropies, to celebrate the Year of the Community.
Ambassador Al Jubouri highlighted the robust relationship between the nations. “Recently, we received our Prime Minister here. He met with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” he said, highlighting strong bilateral ties.
“On an economic level, trade between Iraq and the UAE has reached an unprecedented level. Also, we have a huge community here and several Iraqi visitors coming to the UAE every year.”
Rashed Al Tamimi, Director of Emirates Loves Iraq, emphasised the mutual affection between communities. “The Iraqi community has shown us nothing but love, and this event is a wonderful opportunity for us to return the favour… We are celebrating their wonderful culture and traditions and honouring many prominent members,” he said.
For many attendees, the celebration, which coincided with the Iraqi National Day on October 3, served as their closest encounter with their home country in decades, with some never having visited at all.
Bader S., 38, born and raised in the UAE since his parents arrived in 1979, brought his 10-year-old son and his wife from Jordan to experience Iraqi culture for the first time. “We, as Iraqis, we all need this here since we have been away from our country for a very long time,” he said. “This is very exciting…to meet people with the same nationality and culture.”
His son has never visited Iraq, mirroring the experience of many third-generation Iraqi children at the event, while Bader himself had visited his homeland only once as a child. “The chances are not happening. I miss my country. I want to see more of my country. I am reconnecting with my country here at the event,” said Bader, who works as a patient admin coordinator in a Dubai hospital.
Dr Wafa Sulaiman Al Nasseri, a gynaecologist who has lived in Dubai for 20 years, attended with her daughter Hiba Al Nasseri, an accountant, and granddaughter Mariam. “The UAE has been very generous and hospitable in taking over the Iraqis who fled their country during the war,” Dr Wafa said. “They also supported people with higher education to give them the opportunity to show their talent and utilise their knowledge.”
Meanwhile, Hiba captured the sentiment shared by many attendees: “The UAE is a safe place that accepts all cultures, all religions, different backgrounds. It's amazing… different languages, different ideologies, and yet they manage to live peacefully here and grow and create memories. We are blessed.”
Mariam, who was born in Dubai and raised in Canada for some years, came over to explore Iraqi culture, as she, like most of the children who were present, had never been to Iraq.
Hakki Alduleme left Iraq in 1975 and came to the UAE. Later, he moved to the US in 1988 and established himself as a business consultant, then returned to the UAE in 2010. He said he managed to visit his homeland only last year — after 24 years. “I went to Iraq with my son, who came from the US for the first time to Iraq to see his grandmother,” he said. “Life is starting to come back in Iraq. I enjoyed it, and I want to go back more often.”
For Alduleme, the event marked another milestone: “This is my first time seeing so many Iraqis together,” he said, echoing the sentiments of many attendees.
The programme featured activities highlighting Iraq's diverse cultural heritage, including traditional music performed by bands, folk dances, art exhibitions, and spaces dedicated to traditional cuisine.
The celebration featured long queues for favourite Iraqi dishes — dolma (vegetables and grape leaves stuffed with meat), Iraqi kebabs, and desserts like mann al-sama and fusion ice cream with an Iraqi twist — topping the list. Traditional stalls showcased various regional cultures, including Iraqi wedding rituals, tea ceremonies, and the history of Iraqi hospitality and ceremonies like Zakariya Night.
The solid historical relationship between the UAE and Iraq is grounded in shared language, culture, and a common destiny, reflected in productive cooperation across various fields, especially the economic and investment sectors.
The UAE ranks among Iraq’s leading trading partners. In May, the UAE–Iraq Business Forum was held in Dubai, with participation from over 170 companies and more than 250 bilateral business meetings spanning multiple sectors.
In the first half of 2024, UAE non-oil exports to Iraq nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2023, recording a 41% increase, with Iraq becoming the top destination for UAE exports.
