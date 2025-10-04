UAE: Nostalgia reigns as 15,000 expats celebrate first-ever Iraq Fest in Dubai

Hakki Alduleme left Iraq in 1975 and came to the UAE. Later, he moved to the US in 1988 and established himself as a business consultant, then returned to the UAE in 2010. He said he managed to visit his homeland only last year — after 24 years. “I went to Iraq with my son, who came from the US for the first time to Iraq to see his grandmother,” he said. “Life is starting to come back in Iraq. I enjoyed it, and I want to go back more often.”