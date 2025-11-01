UAE–Iraq World Cup qualifier: UAEFA explains ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans

Ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans clarified ahead of UAE clash
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has clarified ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, scheduled at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday, 13 November.
In an official statement released on Saturday, the UAEFA said that the Iraqi Football Association has purchased all tickets allocated for Iraqi supporters as part of joint coordination between the two football bodies.
Consequently, tickets designated for Iraqi fans will not be available through the official online ticketing platform.
The UAEFA emphasised that this arrangement was made in collaboration with its Iraqi counterpart to ensure smooth organization and crowd management during the high-profile fixture between the two “brotherly nations.”
Reaffirming its commitment to sportsmanship and regional camaraderie, the association added: “We warmly welcome all members of the Iraqi national team and their supporters to their second home, the UAE.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox