GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

UAE–Iraq World Cup qualifier: UAEFA explains ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans

Ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans clarified ahead of UAE clash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The UAE's Caio Jr battles with Iraq's defender Ahmed Khalaf during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai
The UAE's Caio Jr battles with Iraq's defender Ahmed Khalaf during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai
AFP file

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has clarified ticket arrangements for Iraqi fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, scheduled at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday, 13 November.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the UAEFA said that the Iraqi Football Association has purchased all tickets allocated for Iraqi supporters as part of joint coordination between the two football bodies.

Consequently, tickets designated for Iraqi fans will not be available through the official online ticketing platform.

The UAEFA emphasised that this arrangement was made in collaboration with its Iraqi counterpart to ensure smooth organization and crowd management during the high-profile fixture between the two “brotherly nations.”

Reaffirming its commitment to sportsmanship and regional camaraderie, the association added: “We warmly welcome all members of the Iraqi national team and their supporters to their second home, the UAE.”

Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DAMAC Hills Baghdad marks developer’s Iraq debut

DAMAC Hills Baghdad marks developer’s Iraq debut

2m read
UAE football team posing

How UAE can still qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

2m read
UAE's defender Marcus Meloni heads the ball to score his team's first goal past Oman's goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 11, 2025.

6 key players in Asian World Cup Qualifiers

4m read
Members of the UAE football team during a training session.

Oman clash: UAE to fly fans to Doha on 5 chartered jets

2m read