Sharjah: The House of Wisdom (HoW) library in Sharjah has launched a Youth Summer Camp with 16 activities. Registration for the camp and further information is available on HoW’s Instagram page.
Running until August 27, the camp features workshops and activities divided between five sub-camps. Participants will delve into the world of creativity, arts and crafts, technology, and photography.
Photography Camp
The Photography Camp for children aged 12 and older opens with the ‘Create a Viral Tiktok/Reel Video’ session on August 11, followed by a ‘Portrait Photography’ session the next day. On August 13, participants will learn the art of ‘Capturing Beautiful Sunsets’ and conclude the camp with insights into becoming proficient in ‘E-commerce/Products Photography’.
Creativity Camp
Designed for the age group 12-16, the Creativity Camp will kick off on August 18 with the Video Lab, which is all about the moviemaking experience. The following day, participants will have the opportunity to explore the fundamentals of photographic techniques in the Photo Lab.
On August 20, participants will hone skills in sketching and making expressive word art, infographics, portraits, logos, and motion graphics in the Art Lab, while at the Animations Lab the following day, participants will learn different kinds of animation techniques using Keynote.
Tech Summer Camp
In the Tech Summer Camp, participants aged 12 and older will learn automation programming using the Arduino programming board in three consecutive sessions between August 22 and 24.
The Wellness Camp
The Youth Summer Camp concludes with the Wellness Camp, which includes three activities targeting youth 17 and older between August 25 and 27. The activities include the Emotional Release workshop, the Conscious Relationships workshop, and the Word to Art – Painting Therapy workshop.
Amira Bint Faris, Programmes Manager, House of Wisdom, said: “In line with our vision to provide a nurturing space for fostering cross-cultural dialogues and exchange of knowledge in varied disciplines, the Youth Summer Camp was developed to utilise youth’s free time in edutainment activities that are focused on developing and honing their skills and abilities.”