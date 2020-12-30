Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, during her tour of the House of Wisdom in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The newly-opened House of Wisdom (HoW) library in Sharjah is a model for future societies, said Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

During her recent visit to the new landmark Shaikha Jawaher, who is the Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, described HoW as one of the most important pillars in Sharjah’s cultural landscape. The library was inaugurated by Dr Shaikh Sultan to celebrate the emirate’s year-long tenure as Unesco World Book Capital 2019.

Eye on the future

Shaikha Jawaher said: “The far-sighted vision of the Ruler of Sharjah on the future of the emirate of Sharjah and his directives to realise this ambitious vision, is embodied both in the several monuments and cultural and artistic centres that have been set up in the emirate and also in Sharjah’s milestone accomplishments as an internationally recognised cultural hub, and a child and elderly-friendly, green city.”

She added: “Every nation has leaders who carve out pathways to development in different ways. Sharjah is fortunate to be under the leadership of Shaikh Sultan, a humane and wise scholar.

Model for society

“The House of Wisdom is a place that will bring together families, children, youth and all residents of all nationalities and cultures to carry out their diverse passions and interests. It represents an integrated cultural community and is a model for future societies. The future of humanity lies not merely in new technologies and evolution of machines, but it is also about relationships, effective interaction and communication, improved knowledge and greater harmony between scientific advancements and the social and emotional development of humans. These can be attained through the House of Wisdom and other centres of culture, science and social spaces that are found in the emirate of Sharjah.”

Royal tour

Shaikha Jawaher was received by Shaikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and Marwa Al Aqroubi, director of HoW, in the presence of the managers of the entities operating under the leadership of Shaikha Jawaher.

Shaikha Jawaher toured the library that will be home to 305,000 books in various formats, languages, and topics. She visited the various sections and was briefed on the spaces dedicated to women and children, including the Ladies Diwan, and the children’s library for three to 10-year-olds that offers a wide choice of books in both Arabic and English.

Shaikh Jawaher was also briefed by the administrative officials on the welcoming of visitors and how their needs and requests will be attended to, and the varied services and advanced technologies available for them, including 3D printing.

She concluded her tour with a walk through the landscaped gardens featuring 331 trees of 12 different species, overlooking the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 monument ‘The Scroll’.