Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has given students all three options: To study remotely from home, to attend school in person, or to choose a combination of distance learning and classroom-oriented teaching, while adhering to all the safety precautions as prescribed by he authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe return to schools on and from Sunday, January 2.
The announcement came on Wednesday through a statement from Ali Al Hosani, director of SPEA, to ‘Sharjah 24’, reassuring parents and students that the authority was following all the necessary precautions and preventive measures to preserve the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff members with daily follow-up of all schools for any cases of COVID-19 that may be detected. Additionally, SPEA, in association with all other stakeholders, will monitor the situation in all schools across Sharjah.
Al Hosani pointed out that the experience of SPEA in the first term will serve as a role model. Al Hosani has urged the parents of all students to focus on classroom-oriented learning, stressing that the schools in Sharjah were safe and ready to receive their children.
