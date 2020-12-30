Dubai: The first two weeks of the new school term, which begins on January 3, in Abu Dhabi will feature remote learning, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted: "The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has approved remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term, starting 3 January 2021."
It added that the decision applies to all students at both public and private schools in the emirate. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff.
The committee also said that all students, teachers and school staff returning to the UAE from international travel through any of the country’s airports or ports must adhere to quarantine measures implemented in Abu Dhabi emirate.
