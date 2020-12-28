Dubai: The United Arab Emirates University has been ranked as the region’s third best university, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.
The list was based on the annual results of the World University Rankings of higher education institutions, and only included universities located in nations that are members of the Arab League.
The top university for the coming year was King Abdul Aziz University in Saudi Arabia, with the remaining top four institutes also from the Middle East.
The 72 universities featured on the list were ranked as specialist science and technology universities.
Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, confirmed that this achievement is attained due to the efforts and comprehensive vision of the United Arab Emirates University. In a statement, Nusseibeh said the ranking presented itself as evidence of the support and concern of UAE leaders toward education as a key factor in the preparation process for the next fifty years.
He said: "Today's achievement is just a product of the dedication made by faculty members, researchers, employees and students, to be a successful model for rapid development and progress."
“The UAEU’s achievement is a milestone and an indication of the development of local scientific research and entrepreneurship, especially as this high achievement in the ranking will guarantee a future for the university to be established among the top ranked international universities. As well as being a major academic institution in the course of the UAE’s development.”
Top 20 universities in Arab World 2021
- King Abdul Aziz University (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
- Al Faisal University (KSA)
- UAE University and Qatar University were both ranked at third place
- American University of Beirut (Lebanon)
- Khalifa University (UAE)
- Jordan University of Science and Technology (Jordan)
- King Saud University (KSA)
- Aswan University (Egypt)
- Mansoura University (Egypt)
- King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KSA)
- Suez Canal University (Egypt)
- Ferhat Abbas Setif University 1 (Algeria)
- King Khalid University (KSA)
- Kafrelsheikh University (Egypt)
- University of Sharjah (UAE)
- Cairo University (Egypt)
- Al Balqa Applied University (Jordan)
- University of Oran 1 (Algeria) and Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University (Morocco)
- University of Jordan (Jordan)
- Beni-Suef University (Egypt)
Source: Times Higher Education