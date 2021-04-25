Sharjah: One person was killed and five others were injured in two separate accidents on Umm Al Quwain roads, an official at UAQ Police said on Sunday.
According to UAQ Police, in the first incident one car swerved and crashed with another on Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road on Friday night. After the collision, the second vehicle overturned causing the death of the Emirati driver who was 17.
Police said the car driven by the deceased was carrying three others while there were two people in the second car.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi expat was seriously injured when he was run over by a vehicle driven by an Indian motorist. The accident occurred at around 7pm in the industrial area of Umm Al Tha'oub in Umm Al Quwain. The injured was transferred to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain