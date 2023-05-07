1. Oil crash sends speculators fleeing at fastest pace in six weeks
Implied volatility already recently climbed to the highest in more than a month.
Read more ➜
2. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.
Read more ➜
3. Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey in beach wedding
The Filipino-German model won the Miss Universe crown in 2015
Read more ➜
4. Park Bo-gum shows off piano skills in viral video
Fans took to social media to share parts of the video, calling the duo’s music “amazing”
Read more ➜
5. Indian author Sudha Murty wins hearts in Sharjah
72-year-old Murty wraps up SCRF with House of Wisdom visit
Read more ➜