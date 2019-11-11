Appointment is of immediate effect

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Emirates Investment Authority appointed Obaid Humaid Al Tayer as Chairman of Etisalat on Tuesday.

He will replace Essa Al Suwaidi, who resigned as Chairman of the Board for Directors of Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat Group), for personal reasons.

Emirates Investment Authority, being the goverment shareholer appointed Obaid Humaid Al Tayer as chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer was a member of the Etisalat board of directors from 1981 till 1991.

He also has held several key positions, including Chairman of Dubai Chamber ‎of Commerce & Industry and Member of Dubai Economic Council, Board ‎Member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Member of Dubai ‎Municipal Council and Member of Federal National Council.

Obaid Al Tayer graduated from University of Colorado, USA, with a Bachelor of ‎Science in Electrical Engineering.‎