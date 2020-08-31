Dubai: Dubai Police have developed an electronic service to report bounced cheques via th Dubai Police smart app using UAE Pass, an official said on Monday.
According to Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, the new service allows people sign statements electronically using their UAE Pass without the need to visit a police stations.
“Customers can download Dubai Police smart app on IOS and Android, then click on “Report Bounced Cheque” service, fill the application and digitally sign with their UAE Pass without the need to go physically to police stations,” Brig Al Razooqi said in a statement.
“This initiative is in line with the department’s efforts, as directed by the government smart vision, to transform all Dubai Police services into digital platforms in order to make them fully available for customers via smart devices and channels.”
Brig. Al Razooqi said there is an increase in the number of people using the service through the Dubai Police smart app.
The service is available for individuals and companies and is provided round the clock.
How to report bounced cheque
Open Dubai Police app
Choose the “Report Bounced Cheques”
You will then be redirected to a page where you will be required to fill in the following details:
Applicant’s details (Emirates ID number and Email address)
Cheque details - for individual or company?
Bank name, account number and cheque number
Choose a police station
Provode copy of Emiratis ID