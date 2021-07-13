Dubai: Worshippers can now donate and distribute their Eid Al Adha sacrifice through the DubaiNow app.
Muslims buy a sacrificial animal, typically a goat or sheep, for the annual Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), which this year falls on June 20. They normally keep a portion of it for themselves and give the rest in charity or as a gift to others.
Now, Dubai Digital Authority, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, has launched its ‘Eid Sacrifice — Udhiya’ service, a new feature incorporated within its DubaiNow app.
Launched under the categories of both ‘Islam’ and ‘Donations’, the ‘Eid Sacrifice — Udhiya’ service allows users of DubaiNow to request and distribute their sacrifice and pay for it, whether they are inside or outside the UAE. It also enables users to request a portion of the udhiya, while following Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Saving time and effort
Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said: “The DubaiNow application is continuously expanding in all fields to become the unified and comprehensive portal for government services and transactions in Dubai, providing quick and easy solutions for all categories of customers in line with their needs and aspirations.
“The DubaiNow application provides the ‘Eid Sacrifice — Udhiya’ service within a safe and reliable payment procedure that saves time and effort for users and provides them with an innovative experience to undertake charitable contribution easily and smoothly through their smart devices. This eliminates the need for them to physically visit charity centres, thereby maintaining safety and security through social distancing.”
Widespread demand
Dr Mohammad Al Muhairi, CEO and managing director of Dar Al Ber Society, said the new partnership with DubaiNow advanced the nature of charitable work by increasing flexibility for donors. He added that the smart option enhances commitment to preventive measures during the pandemic, noting there is widespread demand for udhiya.
DubaiNow app enables access to more than 130 services from over 30 government and private entities, with the services grouped into 12 categories: Bills, Mobile, Driving, Housing, Residency, Health, Education, Police, Travel, Islam, Donations and General.