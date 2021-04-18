Dubai: Residents can now report suspicious civic practices in Dubai through a secret service launched by Dubai Municipality.
The civic body on Sunday announced the launch of the service ‘Amanah’ which operates through the website amanah.dm.gov.ae.
“Do you have doubts about practices that you would like to report confidentially to #DubaiMunicipality? Introducing “Amanah” a specialised secure and confidential communication channel, that shares your views and protects your privacy,” the municipality announced in a tweet.
Bilingual service
The bilingual website lets residents report suspicious activities or bad civic practices by providing their full name, email and mobile number.
“Please do not hesitate to report about any practices that constitute violations to the regulations, policies, and laws of Dubai Municipality, as we seek through this smart channel to maintain a strict confidentiality in receiving information and ensure the informer’s anonymity,” a notice on the site said.
The electronic intelligent service is set to receive private and confidential observations and to follow-up the actions taken to address such observations to ensure their correctness and to take the necessary measures in accordance with the legislations governing them, the site added.
Dubai Police has a similar service named ‘Al Ameen’ through which residents can report concerns about security issues and criminal activities.
Rumour verification service
Dubai Municipality already offers a service to verify rumours spreading on social media.
“To avoid and limit the spread of rumours during the month of Ramadan, #DubaiMunicipality asks everyone not to forward received rumours but instead send them to us via the ‘Rumours’ service so that we can immediately check and take the necessary measures,” the civic body recently posted.
How to report
Residents can contact the municipality’s hotline number 800900 or email at info@dm.gov.ae to verify the claims made in posts related to food, cosmetics and other topics related to public health.