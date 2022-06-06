Abu Dhabi: Residents across the UAE can discuss their efforts to protect the environment as part of a new ‘Green Wall’ initiative launched by Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.
By posting about their contributions on Instagram and Facebook, they can thus build awareness of the responsibility we all have towards our planet and its wellbeing, the park said in a statement.
“As Abu Dhabi’s favourite green destination, we are so excited to welcome the community to join our #GreenWall initiative. Our responsibility to support sustainability and the environment is something we take seriously. In line with the UAE’s vision to create a sustainable future, we encourage all the community members to make conscious efforts to be more aware of the impact of their actions on the environment,” said Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s corporate affairs and communications department.
Sustainable destination
Welcoming more than 700,000 community members on an annual basis, Umm Al Emarat Park is Abu Dhabi’s favourite green destination and has been awarded the Green Flag Award for its sustainability efforts, community involvement and cleanliness. The park invests in spreading greenery, conserving the environment, and preserving the gift of nature. It also has extensive flora and fauna with broadleaf, palm trees and indigenous and naturalised species, along with state-of-the-art facilities, recreational areas, restaurants, cafés, and grab-and-go eateries.
Along with producing its own compost from recycled green waste, Umm Al Emarat Park uses an environment-friendly irrigation system that reclaims grey water. In this way, the park saves up to 40 per cent of overall landscape irrigation water consumption. To further their conservation efforts, the park is a smoke-free zone to prevent dangerous toxins being released into the environment.