Abu Dhabi: Zayed University will welcome a new cohort of students into pioneering new interdisciplinary, educational programmes in the Fall 2022.
Students will be able to choose from four new degree programmes: Business Transformation, Social Innovation, Computational Systems and Sustainability, in addition to the university’s existing Arts and Creative Enterprises programmes. Designed by Zayed University faculty, programmes are aimed at giving students a wider breadth of understanding in their chosen speciality and enabling them to thrive, through active learning and focused industry-partnership experience.
Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University (ZU), said: “This is an enormously exciting time for Zayed University. By changing the way we teach, we can give students the best possible preparation for the workplace. The workplace is evolving fast and higher education must evolve with it.”
A new suite of innovative general education programmes will be a core component of the degree courses for all incoming students. This suite of purposefully-designed and integrated courses, the first of its kind in the UAE, will develop the soft skills students need to succeed in the workplace. These include critical and creative thinking, effective communication, and comparative analysis.
During their time at Zayed University, students will spend time participating in corporate challenges with local and international companies, giving them the valuable real-world experience needed to thrive in their career.
Corporate challenge partners include: Injazat, Emirates Development Bank and G42.
The new degree programmes are in line with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50 which are focused on improving the education system as part of the Government’s plans to build a stronger and more innovative nation.
Students can apply for the new degree programmes on the Zayed University website.