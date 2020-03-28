Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday opened a mobile COVID-19 Test Center to support the country’s relentless efforts being made to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The new centre, developed Abu Dhabi Health Services Company-SEHA, was inaugurated on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The mobile test facility will be dedicated for testing individuals for coronavirus, as part of the country’s precautionary measures to address the spread of COVID-19.