Ajman: Hundreds of motorists in Ajman were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday: They were handed an awareness notice instead of fines even after traffic police officers spotted them violating the law. This was part of Ajman Police’s initiative to mark International Day of Tolerance, which falls on November 18 every year. As part of this novel campaign, Ajman Police aimed to educate motorists about the importance to follow traffic rules for the sake of safety.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ajman Police, said the initiative, dubbed ‘Day Without Traffic Violations’ aimed to educate drivers on the importance of following traffic rules and road safety in order to avoid committing offences in the future .
Traffic officers also sent out electronic awareness messages via smartphones to make motorists aware of the importance of adhering to traffic laws and to be alert while driving to reduce accidents and enhance road safety.
Al Falasi said: “The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage motorists to drive safely in order to help reduce the number of traffic accidents.
On their part, drivers and the public expressed their gratitude to Ajman Police for this initiative, stressing that advice, guidance and kind words were strong incentives to adhere to and avoid traffic violations.