Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, Director of Competitiveness and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, visits at the Lulu Hyper market, Al Wahda mall in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Consumer Protection Department of the Ministry of Economy visited the LuLu Hypermarket in Al Wahda Mall of Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning where officials inspected prices, quality and expiry dates.

The officials said no violations were found at the mart as all subsidised, discounted and locked-price commodities were properly displayed at the hypermarket.

These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing drives across the emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure consumers’ rights are well-protected and the availability of commodities during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the field inspection, Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, Director of Competitiveness and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, said, “We didn’t find any violation at the hypermarket of LuLu as well as in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, so far in Ramadan, and we are satisfied that they are displaying commodities prices and discounted rates in a visible manner.”

“Of course, there has been some complaints from different parts of the emirate, we can’t call it a huge violation. However, such complaints lead us to investigate more to ensure consumers’ rights,” he said.

Two different sizes of Ramadan baskets of commodities at LuLu are priced Dh120 and Dh85. One basket contains cooking oil, rice, tomato ketchup, lentils, sliced pineapple, ghee, oats, jelly, cream and orange juice.

“Last Ramadan month, we sold 6,000 discounted baskets of edible stuff and this year we hope to sell 7,000 baskets,” Abu Bakr T.P., regional director of LuLu Group, Abu Dhabi Region, said during the visit.