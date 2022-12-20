NYE burj al arab fireworks
Fireworks at the Jumeirah public beach next to the Burj Al Arab waiting for the midnight new year fireworks. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be an official holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.

The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.

Saturdays and Sundays are weekly off days in the UAE. However those who normally work on Sundays will be entitled to a day off on the Sunday of January 1, 2023, as per MoHRE's annoucement. 

