1. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters
ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads
2. Hajj ilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000
The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals
3. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims
Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable
4. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport
The bus ticket can be bought from the station itself
5. Corporate Tax: Firms get two options on property assets
Options allow businesses more flexibility on tax income when they sell