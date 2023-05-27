1. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters

ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads

2. Hajj ilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000

The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals

3. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable

4. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport

The bus ticket can be bought from the station itself

5. Corporate Tax: Firms get two options on property assets

Options allow businesses more flexibility on tax income when they sell

