Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular outlining the leave record protocols for employees at ministries and federal institutions.
Employees who come into contact with a COVID-19 positive case and must quarantine will have their quarantine period recognised as remote work if they have already received two doses of the vaccine, the circular said. Others who have not received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and must quarantine themselves after contact with a COVID-19 infected individual will have the quarantine period deducted from their annual leave balance.
From January 17 onwards, all federal employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine have had to undergo a PCR test every 14 days at their own expense. The requirement was part of a series of measures implemented earlier this month to curb the spread of COVID-19.