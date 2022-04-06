Sharjah: New high-tech ambulances have joined the Sharjah Police fleet at its Traffic and Patrols Department building to raise efficiency levels.
The three advanced ambulances are equipped with the latest technical equipment, said Brigadier Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, director-general of the General Department of Central Operations.
Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Jassem Al Doukhi from the Traffic and Patrols Department said the new ambulances are used for police activities, major events and in security operations.
The fleet includes a four-wheel-drive ambulance that can traverse difficult terrain such as sandy areas, another one that can transport the elderly with smart equipment that enhances comfort, and a third specialised for transporting the deceased, which is characterised by innovative interior design.