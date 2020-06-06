Air cargo donates 100,000 masks to Dubai Police Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: National Air Cargo (NAC) have donated 100,000 masks and gloves to Dubai Police as a gesture to their efforts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jacob Matthew, President of (NAC) said that donating over 100,000 masks and gloves was a token of appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Dubai Police.

“It is appreciations for the outstanding services provided to people in Dubai during the restrictions’ period and the extra efforts made to bring business back to normalcy in the emirate,” Matthew said in a statement.

The masks and gloves will be distributed to frontline health and safety teams as well as policemen.

“As Dubai announced resuming of private sector businesses back to 100 per cent capacity, we recognise the efforts of Dubai Police and those on the frontline who have played a pivotal role in combating COVID-19, to ensure the pandemic does not spread to the larger population,” he added.

A delegation headed by Matthew and Alan White, VP of (NAC) presented the truckload of safety personal protection equipment to Dubai officers at Dubai Police Headquarters in Al Qusais.