Dubai: Around 75,000 Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members — 20,000 from the UAE and 55,000 from across the world — have gathered in Dubai to mark Ashara Mubaraka — the annual Muharram congregations.

Ashara Mubaraka — which commenced on July 19 this year, is a period of ten days starting from the Islamic Hijri New Year.

On Thursday, July 20, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Tolerance and Coexistence of UAE visited the Masjid Al Burhani in Qusais — Dubai to meet with the Dawoodi Bohra community leader Sultan Al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Sheikh Ali Al Hashimi, Religious Advisor to the President of the UAE was also present on the occasion.

Tolerance and Peace

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE, its wise leadership and its people are very keen on making tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood a daily practice for individuals and community.

“The UAE is also very keen on conveying its humanitarian mission based on tolerance and peace to the world, a message that is embodied in its embrace of the cultural and religious diversity on its land, indicating that the UAE has succeeded in transforming the set of moral values that characterise the Emirati society into a way of life witnessed by all world nations,” he added.

On his part, Sultan al Bohra expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the UAE, and called for peace, security and prosperity to prevail in the Emirates and its people, stressing that the UAE is a country of peace and tolerance that can accommodate everyone.

Event after 20 years in Dubai

Sultan Bohra also praised the UAE as one of the most prosperous and safest countries in the world and praised the wise leadership of the country in promoting economic growth and providing attractive business opportunities for all.

Every year the Dawoodi Bohra community commemorates the occasion in different parts of the world. This year it is taking place in Dubai. The last time Dubai played host to this massive event was 20 years ago. “It marks a momentous milestone in the history of the Dawoodi Bohra community,” Kinana Jamaluddin, the Representative of Sultan al Bohra in the UAE.

Over the past several weeks, the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE has been preparing for the big event.

“It is a testament to the community’s commitment to upholding their Islamic traditions and faith, which form the very essence of their beliefs and practices,” added Jamaluddin.

He explained: “Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin chooses a different city each year as the venue for Ashara Mubaraka for the Dawoodi Bohra community. We are delighted that this year Dubai has been chosen by Sultan al Bohra to host the Ashara Mubaraka congregations after a span of 20 years.”

Cordial relations

Jamaluddin said: “The fact that the event is being held here is a testament to the cordial relationship between the community and the Government of Dubai and the UAE, as well as their mutual respect for all faiths and cultures.”

Like in previous years, Syedna Saifuddin will do a series of sermons on a central theme. A number of venues have been set up in Dubai for the congregations including the Masjid Al-Burhani in Al-Qusais, Dubai. There will be live telecast to other centres in the UAE including the Dubai World Trade Centre and various other community centres in Deira, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman.

The Dawoodi Bohra community living in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman will also have access to the live telecast.