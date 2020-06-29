Sharjah: A motorist was injured in an accident involving a car and a truck on Sharjah-Khor Fakkan road on Monday.
The Eastern Region police operation room received a call at 1.12pm to say that a driver was trapped inside his car following the accident.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and released the driver, who was then transported to Khor Fakkan Hospital.
Three ambulances and one quick response vehicle were at the scene but crews had to wait for Civil Defence teams to cut the driver out of the car.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director General of Sharjah Civil Defence urged road users and truck drivers to drive safely and keep within speed limits.
Al Naqbi also urged the public not to gather at accident sites as it makes it harder for emergency services to do their job and prevents more crews from arriving at the scene.