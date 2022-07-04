Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Express bus service in new areas of the emirate.
The service has seen increasing passenger demand since its launch in March 2022, with 38 buses from the private sector transporting more than 70,000 passengers via 14,500 trips in the first phase.
The second phase which began from June 30 onwards has added new routes between Abu Dhabi city to the taxi station in Baniyas, and from Abu Dhabi city to Al Mafraq Workers City to Abu Dhabi city. New routes will also be introduced between Abu Dhabi and Al Mirfa City, and Zayed City, in the Al Dhafra region. The Lifeline Hospital bus stop in Abu Dhabi city has also been added to the Abu Dhabi Express service network.
The service expansion comes as a result of further cooperation between the ITC and several private sector companies.
The Abu Dhabi Express service operates on new routes seven days a week with a volume-dependent time schedule in order to meet passenger need. These services are direct, non-stop services, making the routes the fastest ways to travel, and enabling passengers to reach their destinations quickly, comfortably and safely.
The ITC confirmed that the great demand on the Abu Dhabi Express service acts as a great incentive to develop and expand its scope of operation during the next phase to include other areas in Abu Dhabi city, its suburbs, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra region.
In a move aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appearance of bus stations in the emirate, the ITC has also re-styled the minibus station adjacent to Abu Dhabi’s main bus terminal.