Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, toured Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve’s lakes on Monday.
“Today, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed visited me, as a brother, leader and friend. Our country brings us together ... we both think of a better tomorrow with our desire that 2021 will be the greatest year in the history of the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid tweeted.
“We took a tour of Al Marmoom lakes in the “World’s Coolest Winter” in the UAE. Tours and life seem prettier when I am accompanied by Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyah,”
On December 12, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid launched the first federal domestic tourism campaign titled “World’s Coolest Winter”.
The 45-day campaign overseen by the Ministry of Economy along with local tourism entities and supported by the UAE Government Media Office aims to encourage both citizens and residents to explore gem attractions and major landmarks across all the emirates in UAE.